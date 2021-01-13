Elon Musk's company Tesla has officially entered India to begin its operations here. The US major electric car company developer has been registered in Bengaluru as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd. So in the next few months, Indian roads could see Tesla model cars. While this is definitely big news for car enthusiasts and the Indian market, Desi netizens have their ways of welcoming it. So as the piece of news came up online, funny memes and jokes on welcoming Musk's technology in India followed. As Tesla in India trends online there are set of funny memes and jokes about the conditions of roads and traffic, especially in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru in Karnataka is called the technology hub of the nation and with so many developing IT businesses and companies here, Tesla adds another one in the cap. But the city is also known for its crowded streets and heavy traffic at all times. In December, there were reports that Tesla Model 3 would likely be launched by June this year. Now things seem to be working in the same direction as the electric car major has entered the country officially. And Indians are celebrating the good news with funny memes and jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Tesla in India:

The Twitter Scene Right Now

Oops

Bye Bye!

#Teslaindia elon musk after seeing the condition of indian roads : pic.twitter.com/X9EpKUSkFp — Tushar Patel (@tusharrrpatel) January 12, 2021

Elon Musk Would Be Like...

Jalwa Hai

Tesla Owners in Future

Welcome to India @elonmusk and @Tesla In the future when I will have Tesla: pic.twitter.com/P3xWTNYwL2 — Jagpreet Singh (@Titan_Jagpreet) January 13, 2021

So yes, Desi Twitter is excited to welcome Tesla cars but at the same time wondering how they will work if the conditions of the roads here do not improve.

