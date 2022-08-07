The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has already begun and it’s time that you start joining hands with the initiative that aims at getting people more committed and responsible toward their nation and its development. The campaign went live after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on the 91st edition of the Mann ki Baat show on Sunday, 31 July 2022. The initiative urges the Indian citizens to put the Indian National Flag or Tiranga as the DP (Display Picture) or profile picture of their social media handles and realise their responsibility towards the nation. The campaign began on August 2 and will go on till India celebrates its 75th year of Independence on August 15. The online celebration of Independence Day 2022 is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav movement that aims at observing the glorious history of the country that has been stepping on the ladder of success for 75 years. As you look forward to being an instrumental part of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, here is the step-guide of how to change your Instagram DP to Tiranga. Scroll down to know the steps of putting the national flag as your profile picture ahead of Swatamtrata Diwas 2022.

Independence Day is observed on August 15 every year when people celebrate the day by commemorating the freedom fighters who gave their lives for the freedom of India who was under British colonial rule for 200 years. The sense of pride and honour flows through the veins of every Indian who feels proud of his/her national identity. This year, celebrate 75 years of India’s independence by keeping Tiranga as your profile image till the national holiday observance. While you can change your WhatsApp DP, Facebook profile or Twitter image on Independence Day 2022, below, we present to you the steps to change your Instagram profile image. Follow the procedure to change your Insta DP now! Tiranga DP Images for WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Telegram for Free Download Online! Independence Day 2022 Status, Tricolour Photos, August 15 Pics for Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

How to change Instagram profile image or DP to Tiranga?

1. Download the images that we’ve got for you. They are specially curated in the dimensions that can suit the best for your Instagram DP.

2. Open the Instgaram App on your mobile phone.

3. Go to your profile and click ‘Edit profile’.

4. Click the ‘Change profile photo’ option that appears just below your existing Instagram DP.

5. Choose ‘New profile photo’ from the pop-up that appears on the screen.

6. Select the Tiranga image that you downloaded and click the ‘Arrow’ on the top-right corner of the display.

7. Your Instagram DP is updated! Har Ghar Tiranga: How to Participate in Campaign, New Flag Code of India And Everything You Need to Know Ahead of 75th Independence Day

Tiranga Images to Download for Instagram DP

Tiranga DP (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Wallpapers for Har Ghar Tiranga

Tiranga Wallpapers (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Instagram Profile Pic for Independence Day 2022

Tiranga Profile Pic (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Har Ghar Tiranga Images for Swatantrata Diwas

Tiranga Images (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Instagram Profile for Har Ghar Tiranga

Tiranga Profile Pic for Insta (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Watch Video to Get Happy Independence Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings:

This is a quick and easy way to keep the Indian flag as your Instagram DP. Celebrate Independence Day 2022 by bringing the Tiranga home by indulging in the online celebration of patriotism. It is an initiative to invoke the feeling of personal connection that every citizen is bound to have with the country. Thus, Tiranga marks the perfect symbol that must be revered on this exclusive day.

