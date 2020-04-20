On Monday morning, people have taken to Twitter wishing each other a Good Morning. Some are also posting their thoughts and stories with the hashtags #MondayMotivation And #mondaythoughts.Check Out the Tweets Below: Be the person who is always encouraging and positive toward others. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/SfEHVkjDW6— ıŋąąყąɬ (@Kaur_Inaayat) April 20, 2020 Let's Keep Ourselves Motivated: Morning is An important time of day, Because,😊😊 How you spend your Morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to Have 💪💪

Good morning ✌️✌️



#MondayMotivaton#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/ikTd6jZmX8— Dilip Jangid (@TheDilipJangid) April 20, 2020

Time for a new week! But are you feeling the blues of Monday, just like the days before quarantine? Probably, not all of you. But if you are still looking for some Monday Motivation, then let the netizens help you out. Positive quotes, thoughts, images with good morning texts are trending online as #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts. As the day goes on, we will tell you a bit more on the funnier aspects from around the world, like memes and viral videos or trends.

April 20 marks the celebration of World Weed Day, it is the day of 420. So those who love smoking weed or propagate for the use of cannabis are likely to share some messages and images to mark this day. We will keep you updated on those trends. It also happens to be Adolf Hitler's birthday today. April 20 is also observed by the United Nations as Chinese Language Day. The contribution of Chinese literature, poetry and language in world culture is highlighted on this day.

Social media plays a very important role in times like these when the world is braving a pandemic. It is easier to keep up with social media trends over just a few hashtags. In this section, we aim to bring you the good side with some positive stories, interesting stuff that people are doing in quarantine and the likes. So stay tuned as we will pick some of the most trends, viral videos and funny stories along with memes. Have a happy Monday all!