4/20 Dank Memes Take Over Twitter! These Weed Day 2020 Jokes Perfectly Describe How Pot Lovers Are Avoiding Smoke-Up With Heavy Heart Because of the Pandemic

4/20 Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Pixabay)

Your calendar tells you that today is 4/20. You may not remember dates and days this whole time because of the lockdown, but no weed lovers are immune to forget this very date. Every year, April 20 is unofficially known as Weed Day. On this day, tens of thousands of people gather to celebrate marijuana—that is still not legal in many countries. This year, the day has an added significance since its 2020, which means, it is 4/20 all month. However, the celebration is not going to be like otherwise it is. The coronavirus lockdown in many countries has forced people to stay at home. Weed lovers have either stock up on the product in advance of April 20, or they will have to mark the day, without being high. Whether you are or unfortunately not participating in 4/20 revelry, these memes will at least make you feel like you are still part of the loop. Check out the dankest 4/20 memes that describe how pot lovers are avoiding smoke up with heavy heart this time. April 2020 Is Full of 4/20, but During Pandemic, Stoners Should Avoid Smoking Pot! Know Why.

This year, all of April is 4/20, and the cannabis community had big plans to blaze up together, throughout the month. In a world without coronavirus, people would have gathered in states and countries where smoking weed is legal. But none of that is going to happen this year. Many public gatherings have been cancelled because of the pandemic. Health experts have also advised to discouraging smoking this time as it can increase the chances of contracting the deadly virus. But pot lovers across the world have taken to Twitter to shower their respects to the favourite plant for Weed Day 2020. Here is a roundup of tweets and 4/20 memes, explaining what the day is all about and how to weed lovers are figuring out to celebrate the most epic day in cannabis culture. Smoking Marijuana, Cigarettes and Vapes Can Heighten Coronavirus Risk, Say Reports! Here’s What Smokers Should Know.

4/20 Memes!

it is 420 and i am not high pic.twitter.com/O0dnt7MDA4 — valentine (@villiantoga) April 20, 2020

Struggle!

LOL

420 almost over and I haven’t had any weed 😐 pic.twitter.com/FyjmbkQtTJ — 𝔪𝔞𝔡𝔦 𓀡 (@selinakordei) April 20, 2020

Who All Remember?

Remember when we said that it was gonna be 420 for the whole month on April. Well... — Julio Piña 🍍 (@juliopina_) April 20, 2020

Virtual Blunt!

RT to pass the virtual blunt. Happy 420 🍃 pic.twitter.com/rWp4Ehdv1C — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) April 20, 2020

People excited for the day must note that health experts have advised discouraging smoking weed because of the pandemic. Latest reports state that smoking marijuana can increase the risk of contracting COVID-19. They further consider smokers to be vulnerable to the deadly virus.