To mark Lord Buddha's birth anniversary, people on Twitter are sharing auspicious messages and wishes on Twitter. 'Buddha Purnima,' 'Buddha Jayanti,' 'Vesak Day' and 'Lord Buddha' are all trending on the social media platforms among others.Check Tweets: #साकेत_एक_बुद्धनगरी

Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.#बुद्ध_पूर्णिमा #साकेत_एक_बुद्धनगरी pic.twitter.com/RdtUCT7Mwj— Amit Durge (@AmitDurge6) May 7, 2020 On the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima, let's spread the message of peace and compassion.



The day marks the Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parinirvana of Lord Buddha #बुद्ध_पूर्णिमा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TLq1TqshLo— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 7, 2020

Are you eagerly waiting for the weekend to be here? Just a day away but to get through today, there are Thursday thoughts and Thursday motivation trending online. These positive quotes bearing images and GIFs are among the daily top trends of the day. Throughout the day, as we get along we will keep you updated with trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day, hopefully a good respite from the news surrounding Coronavirus.

Each day is an observance marked in some country or the other. Currently, the US is marking National Nurses Week 2020, an honourary observance for all nurses, appreciating their hard work. May 7 marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, a legendary poet of India. People are likely to share messages, images, quotes and lines from his poem online. It also marks the observance of National Day of Prayer in the US. A very important festival of Buddha Jayanti will also be observed today. Followers will share messages and greetings of the day, we will keep you updated. It is also the day, when the last supermoon of the year 2020 will be seen in the night sky. If pics and videos are shared online, we will keep you updated.

There are a lot of funny memes and viral videos that are shared online every day. The kind of content keeps you going amidst the grim situation of a pandemic. So stay tuned to this section, where we will get you some of the funniest meme trends and viral videos.