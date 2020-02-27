Good morning and Happy Thursday everyone! Another morning has dawned and people have taken to social media platforms with a new set of stories. People are sharing motivational thoughts and inspirational quotes on social media with the hashtags #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMotivation. Some are sending good morning wishes to each other. As the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet.

February 27 marks various festivals and observances across the world. It is an annual program for NGOs to celebrate their achievements and also encourage small NGOs to grow. It is officially recognised and declared by the 12 member countries of the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum of the Council of the Baltic Sea States in 2010. February 27 marks the death anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Chander Shekhar Azad. The day also Marathi Language Day which is celebrated on the birthday of eminent Marathi Poet Vi. Va. Shirwadkar. February 27 is the birthday of celebrities like Prakash Jha, Sandeep Singh

and Kate Mara.

In the age of social media, it is almost impossible to miss things happening around the world. From the smallest incidents in the corner of a world to the biggest international events, everything finds its way on the internet. It is amazing how one platform gives us a daily dose of everything happening across countries. Hence, let's make good and full use of it. Meanwhile, we wish you a happy Thursday and a great week ahead. Also, we pray that your weekend arrives quickly.