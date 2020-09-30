The much awaited news about opening up of malls, cinema halls, schools and colleges reopening is here as the Centre gave out details about Unlock 5. The fifth phase of reopening will come into effect from October 1. In this, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes are allowed to reopen with 50 percent seating capacity from October 15. There will be more activities restarting in the non-containment zones. That is indeed a respite for many who have been waiting to step out. But it still remains a concern that the cases in the country are on a rise. Meanwhile, #Unlock5 has started trending on Twitter with instant reactions in the form of funny memes and jokes. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools From October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

Each set of new restrictions has seen memes and jokes from netizens. In the start we saw similar trend every time there was a news about the extension of lockdown. As things are finally opening up gradually, people have expressed their happiness using the set templates of memes and jokes. As soon as the latest guidelines were announced, funny memes and reactions were up on Twitter.

Check Some Funniest Ones Here:

Akshay Kumar Right Now

Theatres to open in unlock 5 with 50% occupancy. #Unlock5 Akshay Kumar with his 4 movies : pic.twitter.com/PKVm6ddEB2 — F I V E (@_JustRise) September 30, 2020

Paisa Hi Paisa

Akshay Kumar after releasing 4 movies back to back...#Unlock5 pic.twitter.com/S5oHsgtmVh — Masoom_Launda (@Ganpat_Bhauu) September 30, 2020

Not Watching Movies

#Unlock5 [Breaking] MHA allows the opening of Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes Meanwhile me who have already decided to Boycott Bollywood pic.twitter.com/vwSdUHmVEb — Gopi Bahu (@kokilakibahu) September 30, 2020

Hahaha, Students RN

When you protested against JEE and NEET But now you want to go for a movie with friends Your Papa ji -#Unlock5 pic.twitter.com/ExpVZyotqv — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) September 30, 2020

Couples Are Happy

#Unlock5 * Theatres to reopen from Oct 15 with 50% capacity * Meanwhile Couples : pic.twitter.com/5m2V4t7pkk — Memes Buffering🇮🇳 (@ash_carys) September 30, 2020

The guidelines have just been issued, so we are likely to see more of the memes and jokes throughout the night. If you are excited about the new guidelines and planning to meet up with friends, we would still advise you to stay careful, as the cases are on a rise and that definitely cannot be ignored. It is Unlock 5 but you need to Stay safe!

