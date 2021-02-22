A what? A customer in the UK took to Twitter after receiving a coke bottle allegedly filled with urine as part of a food delivery order during the nation-wide lockdown. He was left disgusted! While several social media users responded with the usual barrage of jokes, puns and abuse, with some suggesting it was apple juice, the situation was far more gruesome and gross! The pic of the food delivery order has now gone viral. The meal-kit company apologised and asked the man for his order detail so that they could investigate the matter.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, some people across the world have come across severe situations in terms of food delivery that made it problematic. Last year, in the UK, a mother was shocked after her toddler girl choked on a blue face mask cooked inside McDonald’s chicken nugget. The food delivery giant apologised, but it raised concern over the safety of online food delivery.

Twitter user Oliver McManus noted he received the suspicious-looking yellow liquid with a meal kit from HelloFresh on Sunday morning, February 21, 2021. He tweeted the picture with a caption, “Hey @HelloFreshUK, I'll keep it simple: why have I received someone's bottled up piss as part of my order? Look forward to your response on this one.” In a follow-up tweeted, he added, “Give me an address @HelloFreshUK, I'll send it to you and you can have a whiff in case you're sceptical!”

Hey @HelloFreshUK , I'll keep it simple: why have I received someone's bottled up piss as part of my order? Look forward to your response on this one. pic.twitter.com/kqogjoMzWh — Oliver McManus (@OliverGMcManus) February 21, 2021

Some Twitter user suggested if it was apple juice; others noted that HelloFresh does not supply drinks with its meal kits. Some people speculated that the mistake might have occurred after a delivery driver used the bottle to go to the toilet to save time. Whatever, the reason could be, it was gross! The pic instantly went viral.

HelloFresh UK’s social media account apologised and asked for order details to investigate the matter. “We truly lack the words to describe how sorry we are because of this. Could you please send us a DM so we could deal with this as soon as possible?” read the reply on Twitter.

We truly lack the words to describe how sorry we are because of this. Could you please send us a DM so we could deal with this as soon as possible? -Harry — HelloFresh UK (@HelloFreshUK) February 21, 2021

HelloFresh is a German publicly traded meal-kit company based in Berlin. It is the largest meal-kit provider and has operations in the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia and other countries.

