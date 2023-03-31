Uber driver and former US army veteran, Tim Letts has done the impossible for a strange passenger Bill Sumiel. A year ago, Bill took a cab to a dialysis centre in New Jersey and talked about his health condition with the cab driver -- Tim Letts -- who eventually offered to take his kidney. In this age and time, such instances are rare. Tim is now in Germany, while Bill is at the University of Delaware's Renal Rehab centre and is still in touch with him. Delhi: Uber Auto Driver Arrested for Molesting Woman Journalist.

Uber Driver Donates Kidney To Passenger

