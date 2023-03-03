The Delhi Police Friday arrested an Uber driver on charges of molesting a woman journalist. The auto driver has been identified as Vinod Kumar Yadav (24). The journalist filed a complaint against the auto driver for staring at her inappropriately in the mirror. In her complaint, the woman accused the auto driver of indecent behaviour as well as lascivious staring. The incident took place when the woman was travelling from NFC to Malviya Nagar on March 1 at around 4.40 pm. Delhi: Woman Journalist Molested by Uber Auto Driver, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Issues Notices To Uber India and Police.

Uber Auto Driver Arrested for Molesting Woman Journalist:

#UPDATE | The uber auto driver, Vinod Kumar Yadav (24) was first detained and interrogated by Delhi Police. After confirmation of his being the alleged person, he was arrested. Legal action & further probes are underway. — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)