A now-deleted video that went viral on social media saw a South Sudanese diplomat pee during a live Facebook political discussion. Ever since the action was caught on FB live in the United States it has sparked outrage with people calling what he did irresponsible and unacceptable. The man was seen urinating during the live Facebook political discussion by thousands of people and he's even being asked to step down because of this. In the meeting, the Panelists were discussing the appointment of a governor for Upper Nile state when Gordon Buay who is said to be South Sudan’s deputy ambassador to the U.S., went ahead to the bathroom in only a shirt and urinated while all the other panellists saw him clearly. While the video was uploaded and then deleted from YouTube but somehow its copy is going viral on various social media platforms.

The video went viral, with many social media users calling on Buay to step down. Some commentators accused Buay of being intoxicated during the panel discussion, noting that he was shouting at other panelists. While some of the panelists appeared shocked to see Buay relieve himself, a few smiled and laughed. Buay posted a message on his Facebook page urging people not to believe what he called a “fake video.”

You Can Watch The Video Here:

Embarrassing!👇🏾 South Sudan's ambassador to the USA #GordonBuay urinates during a live zoom discussion panel. I am still speechless.... Couldn't he turn off his camera and mute his mic?🤦🏿‍♂️🤔 pic.twitter.com/bYgTSFp3lH — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 8, 2020

Buay did not respond to numerous attempts by VOA’s South Sudan in Focus to reach him for comment. South Sudanese government officials have also declined to comment. “Such kind of behaviour in line with diplomatic ethics has not happened anywhere in the history of international relations. So it is really shameful and is tainting the image of South Sudan and it should not be taken lightly in Juba,” James Okuk of the Center for Strategic Studies in Juba told South Sudan in Focus.

“Pretending to defend the government while naked and also trying to talk in a chaotic manner when he is drunk and then going to the toilet to pee without switching off the camera of the phone and coming back to defend saying there was nothing wrong. Something just really must be done,” Okuk said.

