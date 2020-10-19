Vir Das recently came across a photoshopped tweet where a Twitter user was accusing him of mocking Islam as a religion. The concerned tweet was apparently tweeted by the actor in 2011 and deleted recently. When Das came across this allegation, he urged Twitter to take action against him by suggesting and proving how the tweet was photoshopped in the first place. Fortunately, Twitter India was prompt in taking an action and it deactivated the user's account. Vir Das Feels Comedy Can Be Utilised for Positive Change As He Gears Up to Support a Charity for COVID-19 Warriors.

"Dear @Twitter @TwitterIndia this man is sharing a tweet he claims I 'deleted' but infact never sent. Tweet is from 2011, DP is from 2018. Full stop between date and time, he put a comma. Their graphic designer is very stoopid. Please take action," tweeted Vir Das while highlighting the errors and proving how the tweet wasn't original but photoshopped. The actor later shared an update with his followers by tweeting that the same Twitter user and his tweet no longer exist.

Check Out Vir Das' Tweet

Dear @Twitter @TwitterIndia this man is sharing a tweet he claims I 'deleted' but infact never sent. Tweet is from 2011, DP is from 2018. Full stop between date and time, he put a comma 😁 Their graphic designer is very stoopid 🤦 Please take action @Man_Banarasiya pic.twitter.com/ZJRHhysNeK — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 19, 2020

The controversial tweet in question here by Vir Das read, "I think Islam is more a business than religion as it talks about Prophet." Vir Das insists he never tweeted this tweet and has ample proofs to back his claim.

