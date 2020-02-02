Viral #ChasmaTwitter: Netizens Share Their Hottest Pictures Wearing Glasses over the Microblogging Site

#ChasmaTwitter takes over social media platform

We've seen people sharing lipstick pictures on Twitter, we've also seen the 'saree twitter' trend take over the popular microblogging site and this time it is glasses. People are sharing their hottest pictures wearing glasses on Twitter and the trend doesn't seem to stop. Right from pictures of men, women and even hot celebs like former XXX star, Mia Khalifa, Twitter is flooded. Netizens are sharing their best pictures in various types of glasses. Be it wayfarers to transparent glasses, #ChasmaTwitter is all about flaunting your chasma swag on the social media platform.

Some of the other posts also include pictures of various celebs and also PM Narendra Modi. Well, there are over hundreds of posts under the hashtag which means it is already a hit. Take a look at the top tweets:

Just recently a trend on Twitter that goes, "I deserve a date with," went viral on social media. Netizens tagged a name that comes in the line of the game. Many surprising names came up. There was also a hilarious incident of a journalist who seems to go on a date with Delhi’s current Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. We also saw the "Seduce Someone in Four Words" trend that took over Twitter. Users on the micro-blogging site have got together to master the art of seduction by keeping it short and simple, yet relatable.