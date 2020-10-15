Vodafone India network is down in many places across the country. People have been complaining of connectivity issues since last night. Soon #VodafoneIndia began trending on Twitter as users continue to face network outage for hours now. People are unable to make calls or use phone data, and the network tower is currently unavailable. Vodafone Idea, which is now Vi, is yet to acknowledge the issue. Meanwhile, users are sharing #VodafoneIndia funny memes and jokes to display their plight in the form of hilarious posts. After all, humour serves best when in trouble! In this article, we bring you the best #VodafoneIndia funny memes and jokes going viral on social media as Vi users continue to face network glitch. Vi Ad Funny Memes Take Over Twitter: Netizens Rename The New Vodafone-Idea TV Commercial as 'Very Irritating' Ad.

Going through the tweets, it seems like the problem is significantly faced by Vi users in Maharashtra. Downdetector reported that users are facing outage since last night and the comment section is filled with people from different areas in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune. However, the company has not yet confirmed as to what went wrong. Students are facing trouble in attending online classes because of network issue. Other users complained that the SIM car error messages are displayed on the mobile phone. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

While users struggle with the Vi network, they flood their Twitter timeline with funny memes and jokes mocking the company’s service. Let us check the hilarious posts below in this article.

People checking their phone for Vodafone network be like* #vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/hZRGEChLOx — Suresh Pilania (@Suresh_Pilania) October 15, 2020

#vodafoneindia People complaining to Vodafone about slow internet Vodafone be like pic.twitter.com/Vf4kf5rxoN — pun.dit12meme पंडितमिम (@pundit12meme) October 15, 2020

People with no network are coming online to trend this hashtag. I don't get this world sometimes 🤣#vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/FFYDPzrMPO — Mahdi Khan (self-taught developer) ➐ (@_khansofficial) October 15, 2020

Public complaining about no network to Vodafone Meanwhile Vodafone Company : #vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/bxwKQjKyd6 — Lawgical india (@LawgicalI) October 15, 2020

#vodafoneindia @ViCustomerCare Reply from customer care . If they are aware of issue still there is no public announcement and notification from them. Worst service !!!! pic.twitter.com/KJPB2htpcd — Mukesh Bhoge (@bhogemukesh) October 15, 2020

// Calling Vodaone customer care *Beep Beep brrrr brrr ... * Customer care : Hello ! it's #vodafoneindia cutomer care , how may I help you ? Me : Bas ye bata dijiye ki har Teesre din network kyun chala jata hai ? Customer Care : pic.twitter.com/53uqs0J8zt — India Developed (@Develpoed_India) October 15, 2020

#vodafoneindia No network since morning People : yaar yeh 2020 hi .... 2020 : pic.twitter.com/8Gdr9dlqXu — RAHUL JAIN (@rahuljaiinn) October 15, 2020

People checking their phone for Vodafone network be like* #vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/gpDShkv9AZ — Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) October 15, 2020

Are you a Vi user too? If yes, is the trouble same with you? Well, these funny memes and jokes might take that stress away for a while. It is important to note here that the company is yet to confirm the outage and report the reason behind it.

