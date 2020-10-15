Vodafone India network is down in many places across the country. People have been complaining of connectivity issues since last night. Soon #VodafoneIndia began trending on Twitter as users continue to face network outage for hours now. People are unable to make calls or use phone data, and the network tower is currently unavailable. Vodafone Idea, which is now Vi, is yet to acknowledge the issue. Meanwhile, users are sharing #VodafoneIndia funny memes and jokes to display their plight in the form of hilarious posts. After all, humour serves best when in trouble! In this article, we bring you the best #VodafoneIndia funny memes and jokes going viral on social media as Vi users continue to face network glitch. Vi Ad Funny Memes Take Over Twitter: Netizens Rename The New Vodafone-Idea TV Commercial as 'Very Irritating' Ad. 

Going through the tweets, it seems like the problem is significantly faced by Vi users in Maharashtra. Downdetector reported that users are facing outage since last night and the comment section is filled with people from different areas in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune. However, the company has not yet confirmed as to what went wrong. Students are facing trouble in attending online classes because of network issue. Other users complained that the SIM car error messages are displayed on the mobile phone. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes. 

While users struggle with the Vi network, they flood their Twitter timeline with funny memes and jokes mocking the company’s service. Let us check the hilarious posts below in this article.

Are you a Vi user too? If yes, is the trouble same with you? Well, these funny memes and jokes might take that stress away for a while. It is important to note here that the company is yet to confirm the outage and report the reason behind it.

