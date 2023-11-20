Whether you are the one initiating it or experiencing it, a 'break up' is always difficult. Breaking up with someone is always an incredibly taxing process, but a new phrase called 'fizzling' in the dating scene makes it much more unbearable. Ghosting and finally breaking apart are comparable to fizzling, however fizzling is more brutal. It's similar to gradually losing interest in someone before the partnership ends.

What is Fizzling?

The individual in question systematically reduces their level of care and attention, allowing the relationship to deteriorate over time without a definitive end in sight. For the individual receiving it, fizzling also increases the difficulty of finding closure and then moving on. What Is a Beige Flag? Does Your Partner Have Beige Flags? Know Everything About Viral TikTok Dating Trend.

Imagine this for a better understanding: rather than declaring, "Hey, it's over," people begin to reply less frequently and send shorter messages. They seem to be progressively vanishing from your life. This is a common occurrence, particularly with dating apps where it's simple to end a conversation without giving a clear explanation.

Here's What Experts Have to Say

While fizzling isn't a novel concept, it has gained popularity recently. Individuals utilise it as an escape from the turmoil of an actual breakup, allowing them to move on. The issue is that, despite appearances, experts claim that fizzling might cause more pain than a typical split. Consequently, it becomes more difficult to maintain the discussion as the messages grow shorter and slower. The fizzling individual eventually just stops responding entirely, and it appears as though they have finally ghosted you.

The entire fizzling process may continue for several weeks or even months. Some refer to it as a more covert kind of ghosting, in which the victim gradually withholds attention until they discover someone they like more. What Is 'Dry Dating'? Why Is It Popular Among Gen Z and Millennials in 2023 – Everything To Know About This Trend.

A while back, Hinge, a dating app, conducted research on LGBTQIA+ dating. They discovered that after the first few dates, fizzling occurs often. The majority of individuals actually don't like it, they also discovered. Ninety percent of the participants in their research expressed a strong desire for it not to happen to them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).