'What is Love?' and 'Valentine's Day Date Ideas' Are Top Searched Queries on Google US Ahead of February 14

Valentine Day google trends (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Valentine's Day 2020! Are you feeling the love in the air this season? Globally celebrated as the 'Day of Love', a lot of people are wondering "What is Love?" While that may seem a little too existential but it is what the people are searching for. Google Trends released data about what people were searching for ahead of Valentine's Day and the topmost query was "What is Love?" The other questions were "How to love yourself", "How do you know when you love someone?" "How long does it take to fall in love?" and "How to tell someone you love them." Google Trends which helps analyse the audience that's surfing online, also revealed a lot of people in the US were looking for Valentine Day Date Ideas. Google Trends US ‘A Decade in Search’: From ‘Happy Birthday’ to Funny ‘Cat Meme,’ Tech Giant Reveals Most Searched Viral Memes From 2010 to 2019.

Love can be a complex emotion to fathom, followed by how to know you love someone, how to tell someone you love them? For those who have found their life partners, committed and in happy relationships want to know about how to spend this day of love in the perfect way. So right before Valentine Week 2020, ideas for a perfect date, Valentine's Day gifts, Valentine's Day recipes, greeting cards are the related searches.

Check The Most Asked Questions About Love on Google:

Search Spiked for Valentine's Day Date Ideas:

The most searched Valentine Day recipes were Cookies, cake, cupcakes, breakfast and pizza. The popular belief may restrict Valentine Day celebrations among couples but a lot of people were also searching for Valentine's Day ideas with friends and family. These are some of the top searched queries seen on Google.