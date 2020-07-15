WhatsApp is down? This is what people on Twitter have been discussing over the past couple of hours after the Facebook-owned app was hit by a brief outage. According to reports, the online messenger app was down for numerous users across the world, but it has since been restored for users in India. It appears that the messaging app was hit by a server-end issue. No text messages could either be sent or received on the app. While the application was not responding for many users across the world, as usual, people flood Twitter with funny memes and jokes, reporting a brief outage. This is pretty much normal now. Any time, the messenger app or any other application stops responding, netizens run to the microblogging platform to report an outage with a meme fest.

According to DownDetector, the website which overviews issues and outages with all kinds of services, WhatsApp received widespread reports of an outage, early hours today. The major epicentre was reportedly Western Europe. USA and India also appear to be facing disruptions at the same time. This is a seasonal issue. WhatsApp has often reported outages in the past, as well, leaving users tensed for a while. In June, this year, the messaging app reportedly went down, after several features were not working.

In this article, we bring you the best and most hilarious reactions from Twitter as netizens flood the social media platform with funny memes and jokes after WhatsApp reported the outage. If reports are to be believed, it was a minimal outage, but netizens took the opportunity to make it a meme fest on Twitter.

Check Tweets:

Whatsapp isnt working... Me on my way to twitter#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/skpJd3GlzI — Amnah (@GoStudyAmnaaah) July 14, 2020

'Aab Kya Kare?'

Me n my bois in middle of conversation and #WhatsApp stopped working. Ab kya kare?? pic.twitter.com/9QRRlQOWRf — Nikhil (@fca_nikhil) July 14, 2020

Disapointed!

That uncle in your family who sends 'good morning' in family whatsapp group#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/RZBwpAEWzg — Salman Nasar (@salmansignin) July 14, 2020

LOL

Meanwhile, People Who Just Woke Up!

#WhatsApp on trending Meanwhile when don't know why n when this happens:- pic.twitter.com/q0mAhDMXwk — P R I Y A N K A S I N G H 💫 (@Priyaankaa07) July 15, 2020

Run For a Meme-Fest on Twitter?

#whatsapp People coming on twitter to check #Whatsapp issue be like pic.twitter.com/RHUB0abg1s — ••• { M416 + 6X } ••• (@pubgwala_ladka) July 14, 2020

Not Cool

When #WhatsApp is down and you gotta send a regular text 😭 pic.twitter.com/2GDbVTvJ3Q — Nikki (@SneakyShorts) July 14, 2020

You Too?

#WhatsApp When you open Twitter to confirm #whatsapp is down. Hey you too: pic.twitter.com/Haxu2CgoRW — Pratibha Rawat (@pratibharwt1995) July 15, 2020

Hahahaha

Everybody coming to twitter to know about the WhatsApp 😅😄#whatsapp pic.twitter.com/pe39SD4UcB — Saad Aslam (@Saadaslam9) July 14, 2020

There are over 1.5 billion WhatsApp users across the world. And significantly with people being confined indoors, it is only natural for people to freak out, after the application was not working. The company has not yet announced the reason behind the snag.

