WhatsApp is down? Since late Friday night, users have reported on their Twitter timeline, that they are unable to use the messaging app, as several features are not responding. WhatsApp last seen, typing on the profile while online and status were reportedly not working. Obviously, people had to report the technical glitches through the best way they can—creating more and more memes. Since last night, 'WhatsApp down' funny memes and jokes took over social media, and it continues to do so, after some users realised the outage in the morning today, June 20, 2020. Life without the Facebook-owned messaging app can be difficult, especially for the couples, who as per netizens, might have gone crazy not being able to know ‘last seen.’ Twitterati can't stop making fun of couples. As the messaging app continue to report technical glitch, in this article, we bring you the best and most hilarious memes and break-up jokes displaying the annoyance of ardent WhatsApp users, especially the lovebirds.

The outrage monitor website, Down Detector, it saw a spike in WhatsApp down reports last night. Users of this messaging app are displeased and tweeting about the same on the micro-blogging site. Down Detector reported that 67% of the users had reported issues with changing the ‘Last Seen’ setting on their Android smartphone, or an iPhone. Again, 26% of the users have complained about connection issuers. In addition, 6% of the reports suggest errors with users trying to login to the app.

Oops, quite a lot of glitches to mess around with people during this time. These issues generally occur when there is something wrong on the server-side. To display their frustration and others who are just having a field day (because they are not an active user) have surfaced Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter. Check out the best ones, below!

WhatsApp Down?

Me who didn't even notice the change 😂😂😂😂😂😂#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/xO2qg5WOll — Shinam Zargar (@ShinamZargar) June 20, 2020

Hahahaha

Non-Active WhatsApp Be Like!

#WhatsAppDown Whats app turns off last seen and typing features to show. Meanwhile who didn't use whatsapp pic.twitter.com/9hnnc2DHzK — ARIHANT JAIN (@Arihant0121) June 20, 2020

LOL

Due to #WhatsAppDown people are unable to see last seen of their contacts, Me: whose last seen is off since last 5 years pic.twitter.com/3Hq7JBMtNH — C.P. ✍ (@SaracasticManav) June 20, 2020

Guess, Guess

Okay

Whatsapp last seen or typing to me 🤧🤧🤧🤧#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/ltioJ96tRO — Zainab 💙 (@pyrmpgl) June 20, 2020

Really?

Break-Up?

LOL

#WhatsAppDown Whatsapp users : chal be last seen dhikha na Whatsapp : pic.twitter.com/zY4BcStFSo — Heyhari (@iamharisejaal) June 20, 2020

Not A WhatsApp User?

Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service has over 2 billion users across the world. Earlier this week, Facebook and Instagram as well went down in several parts of the world. With people significantly been confined indoors, they are spending a lot more time on their phones. And if the apps do not respond for more than a while, it is only natural for users to freak out. As of now, nor WhatsApp or Facebook has responded to the tweets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).