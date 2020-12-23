A rare white moose with a rare genetic condition has been spotted in Sweden. 52-year-old Roger Brendhagen, a wildlife photographer captured on camera during a walk through the countryside near Varmland. Around 30 white moose is believed to live in the area. The moose is white not because of albinism but is the result of a recessive gene. It can cause the animal to grow white fur with specs of brown, or sometimes an entirely white coat. Brendhagen said he was quite delighted to see the rare animal. Artwork Made of Moose Poop! Excellent Excrement Art by Maine Woman Goes Viral, View Pics.

'I have met thousands of moose in my life but when I met this guy in the Swedish forests, I almost lost my senses but thank God I did not lose the camera,' Daily Mail quoted a native of nearby Oslo, Norway. According to National Geographic, the condition is known as piebaldism and has also been seen in moose in Alaska and Canada. Piebaldism comes under the umbrella term leucism in which an animal loses its pigment in fur, feathers or scales but not in its eyes. Roger Brendhagen shared the photo of the moose saying, "I wish you all a White Christmoose!"

Rare White Moose Spotted in Sweden!

Brendhagen was quoted as saying, "The animal can become lighter, partly white or completely white in colour, however, eyes, beak and claws often have normal pigmentation, in contrast to albinism." Earlier a video of a moose running on the water had gone viral on social media platforms. The video that left people surprised was shot in Alaska. In the past, too rare white moose have been spotted in different places much to the surprise of people.

