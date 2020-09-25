Video of a moose running on water has gone viral leaving social media users stunned. The animal can be seen taking steps gracefully over water as if it were normal land. The video was originally posted on TikTok by kristy_234 and was taken in Alaska. Probably, the water is extremely shallow and hence the moose is able to run over it. But the video was taken over a moving boat which also means that there is considerable depth. The video has gone however gone viral with people exclaiming at how it is possible for an animal to move over water so quickly. Man Rescues a Family of Deer While Skating on a Frozen Lake in Canada, Wins Hearts Online After Video Goes Viral.

As the video went viral, people came up with varying opinions about the incident. Some said that driver is potentially endangering the life of the moose and scared by it, the animal was running away. It may also have resulted in the animal to plunge inside water, injure itself or possibly drown. Some joked that the moose could focus chakra in its hooves. One comment reads, "Imagine running away from a Moose and thinking you’re safe in the water and you see this shit behind you." Herd of Deer Enjoying in Mesmerising Cherry Blossoms of Japan's Nara Park Looks Straight Out of Paradise (Watch Video)

Video of Moose Running Over Water Goes Viral:

Some also commented asking if the video was real because it seemed hard to believe completely. Meanwhile, others said that the video was fake and moose can't be running over water so beautifully. Moose or elk, Alces alces, is a member of the New World deer subfamily. It is the largest and heaviest extant species in the deer family. Most adult male moose have distinctive broad, palmate antlers and other members of the deer family have antlers with a dendritic configuration. A mature male moose is called a bull, a mature female a cow, and an immature moose a calf.

