It's been at least, three months of lockdown, we have all crammed up in our respective houses, sitting in front of our laptop each day and completing the tasks at work. What seemed "fun" at the start of the lockdown is now becoming a pain physically and mentally. We all most certainly miss seeing our colleagues-turned-friends, the office banter, the chaos, the distractions, the pressures of it all. And if you are thinking whether you're the only one feeling this, then not, you are not alone. Let us look at some of the common things we all miss about our workplaces. Work From Home Struggles: From Battling Unemployment Rumours to Severe Back Pain, 7 Things People With WFH Can Totally Relate to.

1. Having Your Own Desk:

Having your own dedicated workspace helps so much in keeping your focus. Now we mostly switch from a table to bed and to lay down in a chair and then complain about back pain. Having your drawer, dairy, those sticky notes, we all want to feel more organised. Working From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Twitterati Come Up With Great Makeshift Desk Ideas to Deal With WFH.

2. Lunching Together:

As much as we sit comfortably and chomp on what we want when we want, we do miss sitting with our colleagues, checking what they have got and finishing it all up. I mean, aren't we all tired of eating same home food for months? I want my friends' home food!

3. Colleagues:

The one thing that you and your colleagues may be asking every two days is "when will this get over and when will we meet?" You do not have to like every coworker of yours, but you definitely cannot do without your gang.

4. Office Jokes and Banter:

The whole "missing office" feeling includes a maximum of having your coworkers around for the fun and laughter. Working about as you share some things, make jokes, have someone to talk to when you are bored is what we miss the most. Sitting in your own room all day long can make one feel lonely and

5. The Dreaded Meetings:

The thrill of entering the meeting room, guessing what could you have done wrong, and then giving looks to your closest pals while in there. Don't you miss that? You certainly cannot do it on your video calls. Meeting rooms > Zoom Meetings any day!

6. Having a Fixed Schedule

If you are among the lucky ones to have a fixed routine in place with no extra working hours, you are God's favourite child. But most of us are working on extra days or long hours, with no fixed schedule in place. Remember the good old days, when you had your breakfast, made it to work, met your friends, did some exercise too and managed well? Look at us now.

7. Commute to Work

At this point, we just really need to get out and see our coworkers, sit together and chat with them. And uh, maybe work a little too? For those who had to commute long hours, we always complained, but now we just want all of it back, don't we?

But looks like, it is still going to take a few months when we all can go together and work in an office space like before. Working from home can get boring after a while, it already has for some of us. Let's just hope that things get better soon and we all can head to a workplace, from where we always thought of going home!

