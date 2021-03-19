XXX OnlyFans Brazilian model Cassia Mello is planning to give it back to the environment by posing nude in the Amazon to raise money Rainforest. The noble cause has her raising money to the rainforest by selling XXX-Tra nude pics and videos of herself. She plans to raise thousands of dollars for the good cause as the rainforest is still recovering from the massive fire in 2019. The HOT Brazilian model is also one of the contestants in the Miss BumBum best booty competition. "Amazonia is the lung of the world, we need to preserve it. Help us to preserve the environment," Mello said to IBT.

The stunning model is quite popular on Instagram, majorly for her huge booty which to be precise measures 108cm. However, this makes us wonder how will Cassia Mello post the pictures she'll take amid the Amazon forest because XXX OnlyFans recently banned public sex and nudity on the subscription-based website. The creators will not be able to post content that has nudity or XXX sex scenes outdoors. The decision that is said to have been made somewhere around mid-February may have affected the creators who have their niche content inclusive of XXX pics and video outdoors in nature.

However, she revealed that she has already practicing for poses and is confident that she will win the contest. The model is focused on environmental issues, so she has taken snaps within the jungle while wearing indigenous-themed clothing.

XXX OnlyFans Model Cassia Mello Goes Nude in Amazon to Raise Money for Rainforest! View Hot Pics and Videos of This Brazilian Miss BumBum Contestant:

