Kia India dropped a new teaser video of its upcoming Syros SUV ahead of the world premiere this month. The Kia Syros World Premier is set for December 19, 2024, at 12 noon. In this new video, the company showed details of its front fascia, headlights, and Syros badging. The South Korean automobile company also included a side pose of the upcoming Kia Syros. The new Syros will likely be placed between Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. The price of this car may be around INR 20 lakh. The teaser video showed that the model will have a unique black and blue shade and may skip chrome garnish. It may be powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine running on petrol mated with a 6-speed manual or seven-speed DCT transmission options. The engine will likely put out 118 hp of peak power and 172 Nm peak torque. Passenger Vehicles in India See Highest-Ever Sales at 3.48 Lakh With 4.1% Growth in November 2024: SIAM.

Kia Syros New Trailer Released, World Premium on December 19

A new species of SUV is on the horizon. The future is arriving. Get ready. The Kia Syros World Premiere – 19th December, 12 Noon.#Kia #KiaIndia #TheKiaSyros #TheNextFromKia #movementthatinspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 13, 2024

