Kia Syros compact SUV will be launched in India today offering fresh design, specifications and features. The car will sit between Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos and likely offer triple engine options - 1.2-litre NA, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. These engines options are expected to be mated with five-speed and six-speed AMT, IMT and DCT gearboxes. Kia Syros may include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, terrain modes, multi-layer dashboard theme, a wireless charging pad and several other interior features. It will include a vertical lineup of cubic-shaped LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Kia Syros price in India is expected to start from INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Syros World Premier event will begin soon at 12:00 PM today, on December 19, 2024. Maruti Suzuki Testing New Grand Vitara 7 Seater SUV? Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Kia Syros Launch Live Streaming Link

