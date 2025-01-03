Kia India is set to launch its compact SUV, the Kia Syros, soon in India. Kia Syros was unveiled last month in India. The Kia Syros bookings start from today. The sub-4 metre SUV comes with a boxy design, highlighted by vertically stacked 3-pod headlights with LED DRLs. The Syros is equipped with modern features, including a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen with four speakers, steering-mounted controls, and a rear-view camera with dynamic assistance. The Kia Syros will likely be available with two engine options, which is expected to include a 1-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The automaker has started the Kia Syros bookings. Interested customers can book the vehicle with a booking amount of INR 25,000. Customers can book their vehicles online or visit Kia dealerships. Kia Syros price in India is expected to be around INR 9.7 lakh to INR 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Syros Unveiled in India: From Specifications to Features and Expected Price, Know All About New Kia Compact SUV.

Kia Syros Bookings Open in India

The wait is almost over. The bookings for Kia Syros opens tonight at 12 am. Don’t wait to join the evolution and be the firsts to bring home the new species of SUV - Evolved by the future. To know more, visit: https://t.co/swIYmtAG9p#Kia #KiaIndia #TheKiaSyros #Syros pic.twitter.com/iDWlm9fk0C — Kia India (@KiaInd) January 2, 2025

