Lamborghini unveiled “Lamborghini TV”, a dedicated smart TV app, through a social media post on December 27, 2024. The app will offer exclusive content and motorsport thrills. The app is available on major smart TV platforms. Users can download the Lamborghini TV app from their smart TV App stores. The app supports Android TV (version 8.0 Oreo and above), Samsung's Tizen (2018 models onwards), and LG's WebOS (2018 models onwards). Hyundai’s Mid-Sized SUV Santa Fe, Kia’s EV3 Among Safest Cars in South Korea, Says Country’s Transport Ministry.

Lamborghini TV: Smart TV App

Lamborghini TV is here! Exclusive content, motorsport thrills, and more — now on your smart TV. Available on Android TV, Tizen (Samsung, 2018+), and WebOS (LG, 2018+).#Lamborghini CO2 Emission and Fuel consumption combined: https://t.co/MLO6PI23fq pic.twitter.com/xOkioPlzco — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)