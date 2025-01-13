Elon Musk apologised to customers who were expecting Cyberstruck deliveries in California over the next few days. The Tesla CEO said that the Cybertruck were needed as a mobile base station to provide power to Starlink internet terminals in Los Angeles areas without connectivity. Elon Musk said, "A new truck will be delivered end of week." Amid this, Tesla personnel were spotted driving around in greater LA/Malibu areas that were in tough shape with free Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. Elon Musk also advised people to be careful in some areas against armed looters. He said Tesla Cybertruck side panels would protect against handguns, shotguns and Tommy guns, but the glass was still not protective. Musk advised the drivers to duck if they see anyone wielding a gun. Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Aim To Build Several Thousands of Optimus Humanoid Robots in 2025, More in 2026.

Elon Musk Apologised for Late Cybertruck Deliveries in California

Apologies to those expecting Cybertruck deliveries in California over the next few days. We need to use those trucks as mobile base stations to provide power to Starlink Internet terminals in areas of LA without connectivity. A new truck will be delivered end of week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2025

Tesla and SpaceX Personnel Drove Around LA/Malibu Areas in Tough Shape

Tesla & SpaceX personnel are driving around areas in greater LA/Malibu that are in tough shape with free WiFi, drinks & snacks https://t.co/304vjlXSoc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2025

Tesla and SpaceX Personnel Drove Around LA/Malibu Areas in Tough Shape

Yes. Please be careful in some areas, as there is non-zero risk of armed looters. Cybertruck side panels are bulletproof to subsonic projectiles (handguns, shotgun & Tommy gun), but the glass is not, so make sure to duck if you see anyone wielding a gun. This is not fiction. https://t.co/pISxsxLLj6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)