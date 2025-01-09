Elon Musk said that his EV company, Tesla, would aim to build several thousands of Optimus humanoid robots this year and more next year. The tech billionaire said that Tesla would make more robots if all things went well in 2025. In an interview, Elon Musk said, "...we’ll 10x that output next year (2026), so we’ll aim to do maybe 50,000-100,000 humanoid robots next year. He said that Tesla would aim to product 10x more robots in 2026. Grok 3 Coming in 3-4 Weeks, Grok 4 Later This Year Along With Integration Into Tesla EVs: Elon Musk.

Tesla to Build Thousands of Optimus Humanoid Robots This Year, Said Elon Musk

NEWS: Elon Musk says Tesla is aiming to build several thousand of its Optimus humanoid robots this year. “Assuming things go well, we’ll 10x that output next year (2026), so we’ll aim to do maybe 50,000-100,000 humanoid robots next year, and then 10x it again the following… pic.twitter.com/Lv5Udf9k3c — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)