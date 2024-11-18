Telangana government, headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has announced a new EV policy offering 100% tax exemption on electric vehicles. The EV owners in the state will get a 100% rebate on the road tax and registration for electric vehicles until December 2026. According to a report by India Today, the new policy covers two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and buses. The CM Revanth Reddy's government takes this initiative to boost EV adoption in Telangana and reduce pollution. A popular YouTuber, Geeky Rajit, said that previously, people paid nearly 18% of road tax on electric vehicles. EV Registrations on Rise: Electric Vehicles Demand Increase During Festive Season Across All Segments, Surge 26% YoY To Reach 1.1 Million Units, Says Report.

Telangana Government Announced New EV Policy for Boosting Electric Vehicle Adoption, Reduce Pollution

