New Delhi, April 25: Realme 14T 5G is launched in India. Realme 14T 5G price, specifications and features are revealed. The new budget-friendly smartphone from Realme is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It is powered by a MediaTek processor. The starting price for the Realme 14T 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999.

The Realme 14T 5G features a satin-inspired design and comes with a slim profile measuring 7.97mm in thickness. The device dimensions are 163.1 x 75.6 x 7.9 mm and it weighs around 196 gm. Realme claims that the phone offers the “segment’s brightest AMOLED display.” The smartphone is available in three colour options, which include Silken Green, Violet Grace, and Satin Ink. OPPO A5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone of OPPO A Series Launched in India.

Realme 14T 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme 14T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of Internal storage. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that delivers up to 2100 nits of brightness.

The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup. The Realme 14T 5G camera setup features a 50MP AI main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, while the front camera include a 16MP lens. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 45W fast charging. The device also comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers. Moto Tag Launched in India, Supports Google Find My Device; Check Price, Features and Other Details.

Realme 14T 5G Price in India

The Realme 14T 5G is available in two storage variants in India. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 17,999, while the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 19,999. However, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at a price of INR 16,999 with bank offers. The first sale of Realme 14T 5G starts today till April 30.

