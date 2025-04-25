Bitcoin price today on April 25, 2025, showed slight movement in early morning trading. At 3:11 AM IST, Bitcoin was priced at USD 93,300.88. A few hours later, at 8:49 AM IST, the BTC price was recorded at USD 93,144.80. It shows a small dip in cryptocurrency value, but the Bitcoin price is still above the USD 93,000 mark. Yesterday, Bitcoin crossed this point and recently even touched the USD 94,000 mark. However, there are speculations that Bitcoin might follow an upward trend in the coming months. Cyient Share Price Today, April 25: Stocks of Cyient Limited Drop by INR 74.80 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 25 at 3:11 AM IST

Bitcoin Price Today, April 25 at 8:49 AM IST

April 25, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $93,144.80 (BTC-EUR): €82,098.11 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) April 25, 2025

