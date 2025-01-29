Elon Musk reacted to the new achievement by Tesla EV cars in terms of unsupervised FSD ) saying, "Unsupervised full self-driving begins". This was a reaction to the video shared by Tesla AI, which showed that all electric vehicles were autonomously driving to the factory. The Tesla EV cars docked themselves to the designated loading docks lane without human intervention. The Tesla AI said the electric cards were one step closer to achieving large-scale unsupervised FSD. Grok Android App in India: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot Mobile App Now Listed on Google Play Store, Available for Pre-Registration, Automatic Installation.

Elon Musk Said Tesla Unsupervised FSD Started As EVs Driving to Factories

Unsupervised full self-driving begins https://t.co/5rujaGTncb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025

