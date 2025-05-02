Anthropic AI announced Integrations, a new way to connect the apps and tools to Claude. The company also announced that it expanded the research capabilities of Claude with advanced mode that would search the web, Google Workspaces and Integrations. Anthropic AI said that it would make the web search available globally for all Claude users on paid plans. Microsoft To Add Elon Musk’s Grok AI to Azure Cloud Platform Amid Ongoing Tension Between xAI and OpenAI.

Anthropic AI Announced Integration, Confirmed Web Search Coming for Global Users

Today we're announcing Integrations, a new way to connect your apps and tools to Claude. We're also expanding Claude's Research capabilities with an advanced mode that searches the web, your Google Workspace, and now your Integrations too. pic.twitter.com/zSvPBZYq43 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) May 1, 2025

