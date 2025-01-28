Elon Musk's Grok app is finally listed on India's Google Playstore. xAI recently launched its Grok AI chatbot on the standalone website, i.e. Grok.com, in India and other countries, and now launched the Grok standalone app in the country. The official Google Play page and its mobile app showed "coming soon" for the arrival of the Grok mobile app. Elon Musk's company has allowed interested users to avail of two options - Pre-registration and Automatic installation for getting access to the Grok Android app once it is available on Google Play. Hailuo T2V-01-Director Model Launched To Direct Camera With Natural Language or Simple Commands for Flawless, Cinematic Transitions; Check Details.

Grok Mobile App Now Available in India’s Google Play Store

Grok App (Photo Credits: Google Play India Website)

Grok Mobile App Now Listed on Google Play

Grok Android App Available on Play Store (Photo Credits: File Photo)

