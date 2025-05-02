Elon Musk said that his Neuralink would make the technology that allows people to communicate. Neuralink recently received 'Breakthrough Device Designation' from the FDA for its device to restore communication for those who lost it. Elon Musk said that Neuralink would make the tech available so everyone would have access to it. Neuralink announced that anyone who lost speech could sign up to its Patient Registry. Anthropic AI Launches ‘Integrations’ for Claude, Expands Research Capabilities With Advanced Mode To Include Web Search, Google Workspaces and More.

Elon Musk Said Neuralink Made Speech Tech Available to All

In the years to come, @Neuralink will make this technology widely available, so that ultimately anyone will have access to it https://t.co/iU813Bsc2r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)