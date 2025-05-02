Elon Musk's xAI rolled out new updates to Grok Studio. The Grok users can now generate PDFs easily of the texts and URLs. The Grok AI chatbot already creates the restaurant's text, resumes, invoices, and menus. This new capability lets users turn the generated information into a PDF file. However, the Grok PDF creation feature has been launched as a beta. Anthropic AI Launches ‘Integrations’ for Claude, Expands Research Capabilities With Advanced Mode To Include Web Search, Google Workspaces and More.

Grok Studio Can Now Generate PDFs

It's actually pretty cool. You can drop in urls and have the content turned into a pdf. Works for images too https://t.co/9aQss7ULrz — Arno (@aarnogau) May 2, 2025

