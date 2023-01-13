Apple Inc. is cutting Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s compensation by more than 40% to $49 million in 2023, reports said. Tim Cook had in year 2022 received compensation of $99.4 million, including $3 million in base salary, about $83 million in stock awards and a bonus. Tim Cook had requested a pay cut and will be receiving an almost 50 per cent reduction in his compensation package at the company this year.

Tim Cook Pay Cut:

Apple CEO Tim Cook's compensation will decline by more than 40% in 2023 to $49 million https://t.co/3zwLKHGfLj — Bloomberg (@business) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)