Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NSE: BPCL) rose 1.7% today, April 30, trading at INR 317.00, up from the previous close of INR 311.70. The gain follows the company’s strong Q4 results, with a net profit of INR 3,214 crore for the March quarter. BPCL's EBITDA exceeded expectations, reaching INR 7,765 crore compared to the expected INR 5,257 crore. While there was a 30.9% decline in profit on a sequential basis, revenue fell by only 1.7%, demonstrating the company’s resilience amid volatile crude prices. BPCL's margins improved from 6.7% to 7%, and the company announced an INR 5 per share final dividend, pending shareholder approval. The positive earnings and dividend announcement have buoyed investor sentiment. Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today, April 30: Vishal Mega Mart Shares Jump 4.89% After Strong Q4 Results.

BPCL Rises as Margins Improve in Q4

BPCL Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)