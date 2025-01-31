According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, India’s real GDP is estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY25, with projections for FY26 ranging between 6.3% and 6.8%. The survey highlights strong economic fundamentals and expects good Rabi crop production to help contain food prices in the first half of FY26. This optimistic outlook is supported by robust domestic demand, investment momentum, and policy measures aimed at sustaining economic growth in the coming year. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead of Economic Survey and Union Budget 2025-26.

India’s Real GDP To Grow Between 6.3-6.8%

As per the first advance estimates of national accounts, India’s real GDP is estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent in FY25. We expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent, states the Economic Survey 2024-25. Good Rabi production is likely to contain food… pic.twitter.com/jZUl6WQ2VC — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

