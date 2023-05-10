Infosys founder Narayana Murthy arrived at a polling booth in Karnataka to cast his vote amid assembly polls in the state on Wednesday. The latter was seen standing in the queue among the general public while waiting for his turn to vote. Post voting, Murthy told media that ‘we do not have the right to criticize if we don’t vote’. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy Cast Their Votes in Bengaluru, Urge People To Vote (Watch Videos).

Narayana Murthy Stands in Queue To Cast His Vote

#WATCH | Infosys founder Narayana Murthy arrives at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast his vote.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/uhQv2RMUVU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Netizens Laud Murthy for His 'Humility'

Such a humble man ! — Ayush Agrawal | ಆಯುಷ್ | ஆயுஷ் (@Ayusssh) May 10, 2023

Another Laud the Polls Conducted in the Country

This might the only queue even famous personalities stand patiently for their turn.. — Abhilash Bhargava (@PhoenixFox95) May 10, 2023

