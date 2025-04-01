Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: SUZLON) shares edged up 0.16% on April 1 despite recent order cancellations and truncations. The stock opened at INR 55.50, slightly lower than its previous close of INR 56.66, and was trading at INR 56.75 during early trade. In a regulatory filing, Suzlon confirmed that its current order book stands at 5,622 MW, slightly up from 5,523 MW in January, despite losing a 99 MW order from Vibrant Energy and a reduction of a 201.6 MW order from O2 Power to 100.8 MW. Additionally, a 100.8 MW order for the 3 MW series was scrapped. The company assured investors that these changes would not have a material impact on its overall order book. HAL Share Price Today, April 1: HAL Stock Soars 3% After Securing INR 62,700 Crore Defence Contracts; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Suzlon Share Price Today, April 1:

Suzlon Shares Inch Up 0.16% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)