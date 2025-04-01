Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (NSE: HAL) shares surged by 3 per cent on April 1, following the announcement of two major defence contracts worth INR 62,700 crore. The stock opened at INR 4,400.00, up from its previous close of INR 4,177.45, and was trading at INR 4,307.55 during early Tuesday trade, reflecting a gain of 3.11 per cent. The contracts, signed by the Ministry of Defence on March 28, include the supply of 156 light combat helicopters (LCH), with 66 LCHs allocated to the Indian Air Force and 90 to the Indian Army. Additionally, HAL secured a contract for wet leasing a flight refuelling aircraft to support training for IAF and Navy pilots. This announcement extended HAL's positive momentum, with the stock gaining 6 per cent over four consecutive sessions. Idea Share Price Today, April 1: Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 10% As Govt Converts INR 36,950 Crore Dues Into Equity.

