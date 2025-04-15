Tata Power Company Ltd (NSE: TATAPOWER) saw its shares surge by 3.69%, opening at INR 375.00 today, up from the previous close of INR 364.45. Early trading on April 15 showed the stock trading at INR 377.90, marking an increase of 13.45 points. This rise comes after Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, announced a significant power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC. The PPA involves setting up a 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project valued at INR 4,500 crore. The project, expected to be completed within 24 months, is poised to enhance Tata Power's renewable energy portfolio. Jio Finance Share Price Today, April 15: Jio Financial Shares Gain 1.17% Ahead of Q4FY25 Results and Dividend Decision.

Tata Power Shares Surge 3.69% After INR 4,500 Crore NTPC Deal

Tata Power Shares Surge 3.69% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

