Andre Tate took to his Twitter and posted a long message stating that he is not diagnosed with lung cancer. Well, this tweet by the influencer comes in right after his manager had claimed that Tate is indeed suffering from the fatal disease. Debunking the claims, Andrew wrote, "My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage." Andrew Tate Is Suffering From Lung Cancer, Confirms His Manager Via Instagram.

Andrew Tate Does Not Have Cancer:

I had a regular checkup organized in Dubai pre-detention. The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung. They do not understand how I survive without treatment. They do not know the secrets of Wudan. But this battle has long passed.https://t.co/YU5fH2NAtA pic.twitter.com/rUHxt46pow — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 4, 2023

