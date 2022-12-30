A lot has happened after we all laughed at the #smalldickenergy jokes after Greta Thunberg’s savage response to Andrew Tate for showing off his flamboyant lifestyle. After memes flooded Twitter, Andrew Tate released a rant video in response to Thunberg, which showed a pizza box that actually led the Romanian authorities to confirm that he was in the country, following which he and his brother were arrested in a human trafficking investigation. This turn of events might sound bizarre, but this is what happened. Get all the details here. #smalldickenergy Trending After Greta Thunberg Ratioed Andrew Tate With 'Tweet of The Year,' Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes.

Andrew Tate’s video in response to Greta Thunberg allowed Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country, and arrest him in human trafficking investigation, due to the pizza chain shown in the 2-minute rant. pic.twitter.com/RJzwJvZVaP — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 29, 2022

