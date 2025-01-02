Director Arun Roy, renowned for his feature films, including Egaro, Hiralal, 8/12 (Binay Badal Dinesh), and Bagha Jatin, passed away on Thursday (January 2) morning at the age of 53. He succumbed to a severe lung infection after a prolonged battle with cancer, at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal Roy, a filmmaker with a deep passion for creating historical films centred on the freedom movement, left behind a legacy of meaningful work. On December 2, doctor Kinjal Nanda, who debuted in acting through *Hiralal*, expressed his grief on social media. Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro and Percussionist, Dies at 73.

Arun Roy No More

We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved director Arun Roy. A visionary filmmaker, his passion, creativity & dedication to storytelling will forever inspire us. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts & in the world of cinema. Rest in peace, Arun Da. pic.twitter.com/9LvvHVhfwG — Dev Entertainment Ventures (@devpl_official) January 2, 2025

