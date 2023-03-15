BLACKPINK's Lisa has got a new tattoo. Well, as the rapper got her fave flower, Edelweiss, inked on her body. In new cover for Bazaar Singapore, fans can actually see a glimpse of her tattoo. Check it out. ME: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Reveals Solo Album Title and Cover, Singer Looks Bewitching Adorned in Red Flowers (View Pic).

Lisa Gets Inked:

#BLACKPINK’s #LISA got a tattoo of her favorite flower, an Edelweiss, at Studio NOOY in Los Angeles. The design was inspired by her watch collaboration with BULGARI. pic.twitter.com/Ji1SD2KRd2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 15, 2023

Lisa For Bazaar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR Singapore (@harpersbazaarsg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)