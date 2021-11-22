Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are the newly married couple of B-town. The lovebirds tied the knot on November 21 and the pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony are all over the internet. And these gorgeous photos look straight out a fairy tale. Aditya and Anushka have shared few pictures from their big day on their respective Instagram handles and they look adorable together. Anushka writes, “Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together,”

Aditya Seal And Anushka Ranjan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)