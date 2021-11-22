Lovebirds Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are the newest wedded couple in town! The duo tied the knot on November 21 in a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s Novotel Hotel. It was a glamorous and starry affair. Aditya and Anushka looked stunning in their wedding outfits. Pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony are all over the internet and one can see the leading celebs of B-town in attendance. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mana Shetty with daughter Athiya Shetty, Neena Gupta, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D’souza and many other celebs were seen arriving in style at the couple’s wedding. Let’s take a look at the pictures from Aditya and Anushka’s starry wedding.
The Husband And Wife Duo
Vaani Kapoor
Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt
Athiya Shetty
Neena Gupta
Groom Aditya And His Squad
Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni
Bhumi Pednekar
Krystle D'souza
Sussanne Khan
Rakesh Roshan
Gulshan Grover
Varun Sharma
Manish Malhotra
