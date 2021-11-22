Lovebirds Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are the newest wedded couple in town! The duo tied the knot on November 21 in a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s Novotel Hotel. It was a glamorous and starry affair. Aditya and Anushka looked stunning in their wedding outfits. Pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony are all over the internet and one can see the leading celebs of B-town in attendance. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mana Shetty with daughter Athiya Shetty, Neena Gupta, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D’souza and many other celebs were seen arriving in style at the couple’s wedding. Let’s take a look at the pictures from Aditya and Anushka’s starry wedding.

The Husband And Wife Duo

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Vaani Kapoor

Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt

Athiya Shetty

Neena Gupta

Groom Aditya And His Squad

Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni

Bhumi Pednekar

Krystle D'souza

Sussanne Khan

Rakesh Roshan

Gulshan Grover

Varun Sharma

Manish Malhotra

