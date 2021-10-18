With theatres in India running on 50 percent capacity (sans Maharashtra), filmmakers are happy that finally, their work will see the light of the day. We first have Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is releasing on Diwali 2021. Now, ahead of the release, to keep fans hooked, the makers have announced that the first melody Aila Re Aila from Sooryavanshi will be unveiled on October 21. That's not it, as the cherry on the cake is that the track will see Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in it.

Check It Out:

'SOORYAVANSHI' BEGINS PROMOTIONS... FIRST SONG ON 21 OCT... After the release date announcement, Team #Sooryavanshi will kickstart the promotions by launching the first song - 'Aila Re Aila' - on 21 Oct... Song features #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn and #RanveerSingh. pic.twitter.com/PJ482kgcfy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2021

Akshay Kumar:

Aila re Aila, #Sooryavanshi ka waqt aila! Get set to kickstart the promotions with full positivity and style from 21st Oct. #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)